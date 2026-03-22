Brett Howden News: Generates power-play assist

Howden logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

This was Howden's first point in seven games since he returned from a lower-body injury March 8 versus the Oilers. The 27-year-old forward has slotted into a middle-six role with a spot on the second power-play unit, but he doesn't have a lot of scoring upside. He's at 16 points, 52 shots on net, 84 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 46 outings this season.