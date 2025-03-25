Brett Howden News: Joins 20-goal club

Howden scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Howden has three goals, one assist and 16 PIM across his last six outings. The productive run has him up to the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career -- prior to this season, he hadn't even reached double-digits in a single campaign. He's up to 34 points, 112 shots on net, 105 hits, 50 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 69 appearances. Howden is still in a bottom-six role, but he's been effective with similar usage throughout the season.