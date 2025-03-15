Brett Howden News: Keeps piling on career highs

Howden scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Howden opened the scoring at 12:07 of the first period when he directed a pass from Tanner Pearson at the back door past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He continues to pad his new career highs this season. Howden has 18 goals and 13 assists for 31 points, and 107 shots. His previous bests were nine goals, 23 points and 76 shots.