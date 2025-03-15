Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brett Howden headshot

Brett Howden News: Keeps piling on career highs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Howden scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Howden opened the scoring at 12:07 of the first period when he directed a pass from Tanner Pearson at the back door past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He continues to pad his new career highs this season. Howden has 18 goals and 13 assists for 31 points, and 107 shots. His previous bests were nine goals, 23 points and 76 shots.

Brett Howden
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now