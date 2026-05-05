Brett Howden News: Keeps scoring streak alive
Howden scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Howden went pointless in the Golden Knights' first three playoff games, but he's been on a tear since then and is currently riding a four-game, five-goal streak. Howden has scored his five goals on eight shots, so he's going to regress at some point, but he should continue to play a prominent role on offense for Vegas as long as he stays hot.
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