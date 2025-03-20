Brett Howden News: Lights lamp in win

Howden scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Howden was dropped to the fourth line to accommodate the return of William Karlsson (lower body). The 26-year-old Howden still saw 14:06 of ice time, though this was a dominant game for the Golden Knights and it's worth monitoring how his ice time will be affected when the score is closer. The center is at 19 goals, 32 points, 110 shots on net, 103 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 66 appearances. Howden could also move to the wing at some point, which would give him a better chance of playing middle-six minutes consistently.