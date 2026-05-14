Brett Howden headshot

Brett Howden News: Nets another shortie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Howden scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks in Game 6.

Howden netted his third shorthanded goal and eighth tally overall this postseason, and it stood as the series-clinching goal. The 28-year-old is up to 10 points, 20 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-6 rating over 12 playoff contests. He continues to feature in a top-six role and has delivered offense in line with that assignment.

Brett Howden
Vegas Golden Knights
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