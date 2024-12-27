Brett Howden News: One of each Friday

Howden scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Howden was involved in the Golden Knights' last two goals. He set up Pavel Dorofoeyev's tally at 5:46 of the third period before adding an empty-netter in the final minute. Howden has multiple points in three of his last four outings, and he's up to 14 goals, four assists, 57 shots on net, 63 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 35 appearances. He played at center Friday but has often been on the wing. Howden is on pace to shatter his career high of 23 points from his rookie year with the Rangers in 2018-19.