Brett Howden News: One of each in Game 1 win

Howden scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

This was Howden's first multi-point effort since Game 3 of the second round versus the Ducks. The 28-year-old had a hand in William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the second period before putting Vegas up 4-3 himself with a goal 1:21 into the third. Howden's had an excellent postseason with 11 goals, three assists, 30 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-10 rating over 17 appearances, mainly in a top-six role.