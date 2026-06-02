Brett Howden headshot

Brett Howden News: One of each in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Howden scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

This was Howden's first multi-point effort since Game 3 of the second round versus the Ducks. The 28-year-old had a hand in William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the second period before putting Vegas up 4-3 himself with a goal 1:21 into the third. Howden's had an excellent postseason with 11 goals, three assists, 30 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-10 rating over 17 appearances, mainly in a top-six role.

Brett Howden
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Howden See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Howden See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 25-26
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 25-26
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago