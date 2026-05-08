Brett Howden News: One of each in win
Howden scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks in Game 3.
Howden helped out on the second goal of Mitch Marner's hat trick midway through the second period before adding an empty-netter of his own in the third. After a quiet start to the postseason, Howden has thrived with top-six responsibilities lately. He's up to six goals, two helpers, 16 shots on net, 25 hits, four PIM and a plus-3 rating over nine playoff contests.
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