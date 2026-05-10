Brett Howden News: Pots goal in loss
Howden scored a goal and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4.
Howden continues to fill the net -- this was his seventh goal of the postseason, all of which have come over his last seven games. The 28-year-old forward has added two assists, 17 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-4 rating over 10 playoff contests. Howden will continue to see top-six minutes as long as he remains productive, especially with no one in the bottom-six stepping up to challenge him for the spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Howden See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 65 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 65 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-75 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-57 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Howden See More