Brett Howden News: Records helper in win

Howden notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Howden had gone two games without a point, his longest drought in three weeks. The 26-year-old ended the short dry spell when he set up Tanner Laczynski for the opening goal at 4:53 of the first period. Howden hasn't done much playmaking this year -- he's racked up 15 goals and five assists to get to the 20-point mark for the third time in seven NHL campaigns. He's added 66 shots on net, 67 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 39 appearances.