Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brett Howden headshot

Brett Howden News: Returning against Jackets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Howden (personal) will be in the lineup versus Columbus on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Howden missed just one game while attending to a personal matter but will be back in action Thursday. The 26-year-old forward is currently in the midst of an offensive upswing, having recorded one goal and seven helpers in his last eight contests. It's been a career year for Howden, having set new personal bests in goals (17) and points (30).

Brett Howden
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now