Brett Howden News: Scores in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Howden scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

A lively bounce off the boards came right to Howden, who got the Golden Knights on the board at 19:52 of the first period. The tally snapped his five-game point drought, a stretch that has seen him slip back into a third-line role. The 26-year-old forward is up to seven goals, one assist, 35 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating over 18 contests this season. His physical play could earn him attention in deeper fantasy formats that reward such production.

