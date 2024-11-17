Brett Howden News: Scores in Sunday's loss
Howden scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
A lively bounce off the boards came right to Howden, who got the Golden Knights on the board at 19:52 of the first period. The tally snapped his five-game point drought, a stretch that has seen him slip back into a third-line role. The 26-year-old forward is up to seven goals, one assist, 35 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-3 rating over 18 contests this season. His physical play could earn him attention in deeper fantasy formats that reward such production.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now