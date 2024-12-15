Brett Howden News: Scores shortie Saturday

Howden scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

Howden took advantage of a mistake from Stuart Skinner, who tripped and fell while playing the puck behind his goal when the Oilers had the man advantage, to score for the first time since his two-goal performance in the 4-3 win over the Jets on Nov. 29. Howden has 11 goals and one assist across 30 appearances this season.