Brett Howden News: Scores twice in win

Howden scored two goals and added two hits in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

While the top line took many of the accolades, Howden was a force from the second line. He has three goals over his last four games while playing in a consistent top-six role, though his ice time could decrease now that William Karlsson is healthy. Howden has five goals, no assists, 18 shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over nine outings this season.