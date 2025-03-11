Fantasy Hockey
Brett Howden headshot

Brett Howden News: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 4:05pm

Howden (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Penguins, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Howden and his wife are expecting their second child, so Howden will be absent for the start of the Golden Knights' road trip. The 26-year-old will be replaced by Jonas Rondbjerg in the lineup, though Nicolas Roy will pick up the extra minutes created in Howden's absence. The Golden Knights are playing the first contest of a four-game road trip Tuesday, which continues in Columbus on Thursday.

Brett Howden
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
