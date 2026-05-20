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Brett Howden News: Stays hot in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Howden scored a goal on four shots in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Howden's tally early in the third period came just after Vegas killed off a penalty. It also stood as the game-winning goal. The 28-year-old forward has emerged as a reliable top-six option this postseason, though it's his work on the penalty kill that has stood out. He's up to nine goals, including three while shorthanded, and two assists through 13 playoff contests. Howden has also chipped in 24 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-7 rating.

Brett Howden
Vegas Golden Knights
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