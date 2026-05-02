Brett Howden News: Stays hot in Game 6 win
Howden scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Mammoth in Game 6.
Howden was quiet to begin the postseason, but he's earned four goals and an assist over his last three contests. That corresponds to a move into the top six for the 28-year-old, who is likely to stay there as long as he remains productive on offense. Howden will look to keep his scoring going against the Ducks in the second round.
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