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Brett Howden News: Tallies twice in Game 2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Howden scored two goals on three shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Howden had the only goals for either team through two periods. He's put up four points over two contests against the Hurricanes as he continues to enjoy a productive postseason. Overall, the 28-year-old forward is up to 13 goals, three assists, 33 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-11 rating through 18 playoff outings.

Brett Howden
Vegas Golden Knights
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