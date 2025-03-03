Brett Kulak Injury: Under the weather

Kulak is dealing with an illness and did not skate Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Edmonton recalled Cam Dineen from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis Monday, so Kulak's availability for Tuesday's game against the Ducks is in question. Kulak has yet to miss a game this season. If the left-shot blueliner can't suit up Tuesday, Troy Stecher or Dineen will fill his spot in the lineup.