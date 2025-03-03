Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brett Kulak headshot

Brett Kulak Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 4:52pm

Kulak is dealing with an illness and did not skate Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Edmonton recalled Cam Dineen from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis Monday, so Kulak's availability for Tuesday's game against the Ducks is in question. Kulak has yet to miss a game this season. If the left-shot blueliner can't suit up Tuesday, Troy Stecher or Dineen will fill his spot in the lineup.

Brett Kulak
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now