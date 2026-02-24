Brett Kulak headshot

Brett Kulak News: Acquired by Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Kulak was obtained by the Avalanche from the Penguins on Tuesday in exchange for Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick.

Kulak will now play for his third different team this season after being dealt to the Penguins from the Oilers in December. Kulak is known more for his efforts in the defensive zone, but his offensive numbers could marginally improve playing on a high-flying Colorado squad. With his new club, Kulak will fill a bottom-four role, most likely on the third pairing next to Sam Malinski.

Brett Kulak
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Kulak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Kulak See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 16
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 16
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
70 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Open for Business
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Open for Business
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
71 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
72 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
148 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday's Playoff Game
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday's Playoff Game
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
271 days ago