Brett Kulak headshot

Brett Kulak News: Chips in with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Kulak notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Kulak has two helpers over his last three contests. The 31-year-old had the secondary assist on Connor McDavid's tally in the third period. Kulak continues to impress in a depth role on the blue line, earning a career-high 23 points with 103 shots on net, 98 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 67 appearances. While he's been a good stabilizing presence for the Oilers, his lack of big numbers in non-scoring areas limits his fantasy appeal to deep formats.

Brett Kulak
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
