Brett Kulak News: Dishes pair of helpers
Kulak notched two assists and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.
Kulak has earned three helpers over six playoff outings while filling a top-four role on the blue line. He'll be tasked with continuing to fill a shutdown role as Josh Manson (upper body) works his way back into playing shape. Kulak has added 17 blocked shots, five shots on goal, six PIM and a plus-3 rating this postseason.
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