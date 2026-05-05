Brett Kulak headshot

Brett Kulak News: Dishes pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Kulak notched two assists and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Kulak has earned three helpers over six playoff outings while filling a top-four role on the blue line. He'll be tasked with continuing to fill a shutdown role as Josh Manson (upper body) works his way back into playing shape. Kulak has added 17 blocked shots, five shots on goal, six PIM and a plus-3 rating this postseason.

Brett Kulak
Colorado Avalanche
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