Brett Kulak News: Earns two points Saturday
Kulak scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.
Kulak has scored in back-to-back games following a slump over the previous eight contests. The 30-year-old defenseman remains listed on the third pairing, but he's seeing usage in line with a second-pairing blueliner. For the season, he's at four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 15 appearances. That's still likely too little production for most fantasy managers, though he has some appeal in deep formats.
