Brett Kulak News: Expected back Tuesday

Kulak (illness) is slated to play versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Kulak was absent from Monday's practice but appears to have recovered from his illness ahead of Tuesday's tilt. The defenseman has already set new career highs in goals (seven), points (21) and average ice time (20:06) with games still remaining. With Kulak healthy, Cam Dineen and Troy Stecher are set to serve as healthy scratches.