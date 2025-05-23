Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brett Kulak headshot

Brett Kulak News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Kulak scored a goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Kulak got a second chance on a rush play and buried the goal to put the Oilers ahead 2-0 at 15:23 of the second period. This snapped a six-game point drought for the defenseman. He's seeing top-four minutes at this stage of the playoffs, though his role could be reduced if Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) is able to return during the Western Conference Finals. Kulak has a three points, a plus-5 rating, 15 shots on net, 10 hits and 23 blocked shots over 13 playoffs appearances.

Brett Kulak
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now