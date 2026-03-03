Brett Kulak News: First point with new team
Kulak generated an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
The helper was Kulak's first point in five games with the Avalanche. The defenseman has taken on a third-pairing role since he was acquired from the Penguins. For three teams this season, Kulak has accumulated 10 points, 68 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 61 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Kulak See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans2 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 1678 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Open for Business79 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers80 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights156 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Kulak See More