Brett Kulak News: First point with new team

Kulak generated an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

The helper was Kulak's first point in five games with the Avalanche. The defenseman has taken on a third-pairing role since he was acquired from the Penguins. For three teams this season, Kulak has accumulated 10 points, 68 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 61 appearances.