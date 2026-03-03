Brett Kulak headshot

Brett Kulak News: First point with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Kulak generated an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

The helper was Kulak's first point in five games with the Avalanche. The defenseman has taken on a third-pairing role since he was acquired from the Penguins. For three teams this season, Kulak has accumulated 10 points, 68 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 61 appearances.

Brett Kulak
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Kulak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Kulak See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 16
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, December 16
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
78 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Open for Business
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Open for Business
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
79 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
80 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
156 days ago