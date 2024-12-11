Brett Kulak News: Logs helper Tuesday

Kulak had an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Kulak picked up his first point over four games in December when he assisted on a Connor McDavid goal. The 30-year-old Kulak remains listed on the third pairing, but he has functioned as a top-four option for the Oilers this season. The shutdown blueliner has 10 points, 46 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 28 appearances.