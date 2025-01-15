Brett Kulak News: Manages helper in win

Kulak notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Kulak snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old defenseman has played at a career-best pace with 15 points through 44 outings overall while often playing top-four minutes despite being listed on the third pairing most of the time. Kulak has added 68 blocked shots, 71 shots on net and a plus-5 rating as a steady stay-at-home defender.