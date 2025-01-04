Brett Kulak News: Pockets helper in win

Kulak managed an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Kulak continues to play a larger role than his third-pairing assignment would suggest. It doesn't necessarily lead to more offense, though he has three helpers over his last 12 outings. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 12 points, 62 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 39 appearances. He's on pace for a career year, but offense can be fickle for stay-at-home blueliners like Kulak.