Brett Kulak News: Sets career high in goals

Kulak scored a goal on five shots and blocked eight shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Kulak now has a career-high seven goals this season after tying Thursday's game at 1-1 in the first period. He's also two points away from a new career high after reaching the 20-point mark for the third time in four years. On top of his slight gains on offense, the eight blocks Thursday represented a season high. The 31-year-old defenseman has 91 blocks, 94 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 59 appearances as he works toward a career year nearly across the board.