Brett Kulak headshot

Brett Kulak News: Snaps drought with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Kulak notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Kulak had gone 18 games without a point entering Tuesday. He's filled in for a few blueliners recently, most notably Cale Makar, who returned from an upper-body injury Tuesday. Devon Toews (undisclosed) was out, allowing Kulak to stay in a top-four role, but if the Avalanche are healthy in the postseason, Kulak will be a bottom-four option. Between Colorado, Pittsburgh and Edmonton this year, he has one goals, 12 points, 93 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 82 appearances.

Brett Kulak
Colorado Avalanche
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