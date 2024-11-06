Brett Kulak News: Tallies in Wednesday's loss

Kulak scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kulak hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since his two-goal game Oct. 17 versus the Predators. The 30-year-old defenseman tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period tally. He's up to three goals, one assist, 19 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, five hits and a minus-2 rating over 14 appearances. He's exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in five of the last seven games, so it appears Kulak is gaining trust with head coach Kris Knoblauch.