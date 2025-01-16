Brett Kulak News: Tallies Thursday

Kulak scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Kulak scored for the first time since Nov. 30, a game which was also in Denver. Over the 20 contests between goals, the defenseman racked up six assists, four of which have been in his last seven outings. For the season, he's matched his career high with six goals while adding 10 assists, 73 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 45 appearances.