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Brett Kulak News: Unlikely hero seals series win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 9:35pm

Kulak scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.

Kulak's first goal of the postseason came at 3:52 of overtime, completing the Avalanche's comeback from a 3-0 deficit after the first period. The defenseman has contributed a goal, four assists, eight shots on net, 20 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating over nine playoff outings. He should continue to see top-four minutes at least until Sam Malinski (upper body) returns.

Brett Kulak
Colorado Avalanche
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