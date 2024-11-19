Brett Leason News: Adds assist Tuesday

Leason recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Leason has collected two goals and five assists over his last five contests. Prior to that, he had been a healthy scratch in five of six games, but it's clear he doesn't want to go back to the press box any time soon. The 25-year-old is at eight points, 14 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating over 13 appearances this season. Leason probably won't sustain his recent pace -- he typically fills a bottom-six role with fewer chances to produce offense.