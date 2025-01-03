Brett Leason News: Breakaway goal in loss

Leason scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Leason got a step on an Edmonton defender and converted on a breakaway in the second period to get the Ducks on the board. The goal snapped a five-game slump for Leason, who has tallied twice and added nine shots on net over seven outings since he was scratched for a pair of games Dec. 18 and 20. The 25-year-old winger has mainly filled a middle-six role this season, accumulating five goals, seven helpers, 48 shots on net, 36 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 31 appearances. Leason's mix of offense and slight physicality could help in deep fantasy formats.