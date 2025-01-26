Brett Leason News: Distributes two assists

Leason provided a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Leason ended his eight-game slump in this performance. He was also scratched for a couple of contests earlier in January and has mainly played on the fourth line with his offense faltering compared to earlier in the season. The Ducks are also as healthy as they'll be for the rest of the campaign at forward, so there's not much of an opportunity for Leason to move up. The 25-year-old has five goals, nine assists, 57 shots on net, 45 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 40 appearances.