Brett Leason News: Earns three points in Hershey's win

Leason scored twice and added an assist in AHL Hershey's 6-3 win over Utica on Wednesday.

Leason had gone 11 games without a goal. He earned seven assists in that span and has been largely productive since rejoining Hershey in mid-January following an NHL stint. The veteran forward has 11 goals, 29 points and a plus-8 rating across 35 appearances with the Bears this season, his most productive AHL campaign yet.