Brett Leason News: Ends drought with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Leason notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Leason had gone 10 games without a point entering Wednesday, though it's encouraging he stayed in the lineup during the slump. The 25-year-old is limited to a bottom-six role, giving him minimal fantasy appeal, especially when he's cold on offense. For the season, Leason has 16 points, 74 shots on net, 56 hits, 33 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 52 appearances.

