Brett Leason News: Picks up helper

Leason notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Leason has earned three helpers over the last two games after going eight appearances without a point. The 25-year-old winger helped out on Jackson LaCombe's tally in the second period. Leason continues to be a regular in the bottom six, earning 15 points, 60 shots on net, 46 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 41 outings this season.