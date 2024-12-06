Brett Leason News: Produces assist Friday

Leason managed an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Leason helped out on a Brock McGinn tally in the third period. Over the prior six games, Leason had been limited to one goal. The 25-year-old winger has held onto a middle-six role for much of the season, and that's come with power-play time since mid-November. He has a total of 10 points, 29 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 20 appearances.