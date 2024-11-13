Brett Leason News: Provides pair of helpers

Leason logged two assists, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Leason has three points over his last two games while filling in for Mason McTavish (upper body). The 25-year-old Leason was on the third line Wednesday and saw a season-high 15:02 of ice time. He has four points, 10 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating over 10 appearances. He'll likely continue to fill a bottom-six role and offers little scoring upside -- fantasy managers can find better depth options on the waiver wire.