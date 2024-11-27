Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brett Leason headshot

Brett Leason News: Tallies in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Leason scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Leason has three goals and five assists over his last eight games. He hasn't been scratched since Nov. 8, and it appears he's secured a middle-six spot in the lineup. The 25-year-old winger is up to three goals, nine points, 22 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-4 rating through 16 appearances. That's enough offense and physical play to be an option in deep fantasy formats.

Brett Leason
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now