Brett Leason News: Ties game on power play

Leason scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.

Leason had been a healthy scratch for the prior two contests. He returned to action in a fourth-line role and snapped an eight-game goal drought with the game-tying tally in the third period. Leason has four goals, 11 points, 41 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-2 rating through 25 appearances. He's averaged 51 seconds per game on the power play this year, but he was out of the mix for time in that situation just before his time in the press box. Without a more prominent spot in the lineup, he lacks upside in most fantasy formats.