Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brett Pesce headshot

Brett Pesce Injury: Considered game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Pesce (lower leg) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup against the Islanders, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Pesce made his season debut Thursday against Detroit after missing the first nine games of the year due to a lower leg injury. He recorded 17:33 of ice time against the Red Wings and had three shots on goal, a hit and a minus-1 rating. If he's available in the second half of the back-to-back, it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain in a top-four role.

Brett Pesce
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News