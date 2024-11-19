Brett Pesce Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Pesce is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Tuesday.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe didn't seem too concerned about the availability of Pesce or Timo Meier (back), telling reporters, "The break has been very important. We'll take advantage of this time and see where they're at tomorrow." If Pesce were to miss any time, it would open up a spot on the blue line for Nick DeSimone, who has yet to get into an NHL game this season despite being called up twice in November.