Brett Pesce Injury: Is week-to-week
Pesce (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Friday.
Pesce has a goal, seven points, six PIM, 11 hits and 80 blocks in 37 appearances with the Devils in 2025-26. He missed Wednesday's game against Toronto due to the injury. Johnny Kovacevic might play regularly while Pesce is unavailable.
