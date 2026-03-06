Brett Pesce headshot

Brett Pesce Injury: Is week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Pesce (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Friday.

Pesce has a goal, seven points, six PIM, 11 hits and 80 blocks in 37 appearances with the Devils in 2025-26. He missed Wednesday's game against Toronto due to the injury. Johnny Kovacevic might play regularly while Pesce is unavailable.

Brett Pesce
New Jersey Devils
