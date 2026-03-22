Brett Pesce Injury: Questionable to return this season
Pesce (lower body) is questionable to return to the lineup before the end of the 2025-26 regular season, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Sunday.
Pesce had been listed as week-to-week and has missed the last eight games. If he doesn't return before the end of the regular season, he will finish with one goal, six assists, 45 shots on net and 80 blocked shots across 37 appearances.
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