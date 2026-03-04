Brett Pesce Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday's game
Pesce has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs due to a lower-body injury.
While the severity of Pesce's lower-body issue isn't yet clear, he'll be sidelined for the first time since mid-December. Johnny Kovacevic will likely take his place in the lineup Wednesday, while Pesce's next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday against the Rangers.
