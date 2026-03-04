Brett Pesce headshot

Brett Pesce Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:03pm

Pesce has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs due to a lower-body injury.

While the severity of Pesce's lower-body issue isn't yet clear, he'll be sidelined for the first time since mid-December. Johnny Kovacevic will likely take his place in the lineup Wednesday, while Pesce's next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday against the Rangers.

Brett Pesce
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Pesce See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brett Pesce See More
Best NHL Fantasy Stars Strategy Tips: Risers, Fallers & How to Build Your Team
NHL
Best NHL Fantasy Stars Strategy Tips: Risers, Fallers & How to Build Your Team
Author Image
Jason Shebilske
58 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 14
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, December 14
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
80 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: The Injury Bug Rises
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: The Injury Bug Rises
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
107 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, October 9
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, October 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
146 days ago
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
153 days ago